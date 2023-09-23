Xi meets Cambodian king

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday China stands ready to work with Cambodia to achieve solid progress in building the China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, who is in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.

Noting that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of China-Cambodia diplomatic ties and the Year of China-Cambodia Friendship, Xi said China cherishes the friendship with the Cambodian royal family and attaches great importance to the development of ties with Cambodia.

Xi said relations between China and Cambodia epitomize the diplomatic principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness, which he proposed a decade ago.

He stressed that China supports Cambodia in taking a development path that suits its national conditions, maintaining stability and development, and playing an important role on the international and regional stage.

The two countries should maintain high-level exchanges and deepen mutually-beneficial cooperation, he said.

Noting that China has successfully hosted two Asian Games, Norodom Sihamoni said he believes that China, under the strong leadership of President Xi, will deliver a spectacular sports event again and make new contributions to promoting solidarity and friendship among the people of Asia.

Cambodia will always remember the brotherly ties forged by King Father Norodom Sihanouk with Chinese leaders and cherish the ironclad friendship with China, the Cambodian king said, adding that the country stands ready to work with China on Belt and Road cooperation and build a Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

Senior Chinese leaders including Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi and Shen Yiqin attended the meeting.

