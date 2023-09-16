Chinese premier holds talks with Cambodian prime minister

Xinhua) 10:21, September 16, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds a welcoming ceremony for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the square outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2023. Li held talks with Hun Manet, who is on an official visit to China, on Friday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People on Friday.

China and Cambodia have always stood together through thick and thin and helped each other since establishing diplomatic ties 65 years ago, Li said, noting the two countries have set an example of equality and mutual benefit between countries.

China is ready to work with Cambodia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, continue to give full play to the leading role of high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, and push for new progress in building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future, said the premier.

Li pointed out that China firmly supports the Cambodian side in safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests and exploring a development path suited to its national conditions.

He said China is willing to enhance development-strategy synergies with Cambodia, use the mechanism of the intergovernmental coordinating committee, and upgrade cooperation on industry, agriculture, the economy, and trade to achieve more practical results.

Li also called on the two sides to continue to host activities to celebrate the "China-Cambodia Friendship Year" and expand people-to-people exchanges cooperation in health, education, culture, and tourism.

"China will continue to closely cooperate and support each other with Cambodia in regional and international affairs, push for deeper and more solid Lancang-Mekong cooperation, carry out regular cooperation in non-traditional security fields such as combating online gambling and electricity fraud, and build a closer Lancang-Mekong community with a shared future," said Li.

Hun Manet hailed the "ironclad" friendship with China, stressing that the new Cambodian government maintains no change in promoting this friendship with China and intends to work with China to carry forward the traditional relationship between the two countries.

Cambodia abides by the one-China principle, resolutely opposes external forces interfering in China's internal affairs, and supports the significant initiatives put forward by China, Hun Manet said.

He expressed hopes to further expand cooperation with China on energy, agriculture, infrastructure construction, investment, and humanities under the "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation framework, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and build a community with a shared future between Cambodia and China.

After the talks, the two prime ministers witnessed the signing of several bilateral cooperation documents in industry, agricultural infrastructure, the digital economy, green development, inspection and quarantine, and development cooperation.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)