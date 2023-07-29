Cambodia's old-term political officials to be reappointed: PM

July 29, 2023

PHNOM PENH, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Saturday that all political officials in the old-term government would be reappointed to the new term.

Except for the cabinet members, all secretaries of state, undersecretaries of state, and advisors to the government, ministries, and institutions in the old term will be reappointed to the new term, he said in his official Telegram channel.

The prime minister's Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won a landslide victory in the seventh general election on July 23, which was held to elect the members of parliament for the 125-seat National Assembly for the 2023-2028 new term.

According to the National Election Committee (NEC)'s preliminary results, the CPP won 120 parliamentary seats and the Funcinpec Party of Prince Norodom Chakravuth gained the remaining five seats.

Hun Sen announced on Wednesday that he would step down on Aug. 22 after serving the position for more than 38 years, and would transfer the reins of power to his eldest son Hun Manet.

He said the new cabinet led by Hun Manet will be sworn in on Aug. 22.

