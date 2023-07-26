Cambodian PM Hun Sen to retire, hand over power to Hun Manet in new gov't

Xinhua) 15:47, July 26, 2023

PHNOM PENH, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Wednesday that he will retire after serving as the premier for 38 years in the Southeast Asian kingdom and will pass the reins of power to his eldest son Hun Manet.

"Hun Manet will become the prime minister in just more than three weeks," he said in a special speech televised on the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

