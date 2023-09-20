East China's Anhui supplies green power for int'l manufacturing conference

Xinhua) 16:26, September 20, 2023

HEFEI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province will ensure the supply of green electricity for the ongoing 2023 World Manufacturing Convention, marking the first time Anhui has realized the supply of green power throughout the whole process of a large-scale event.

Green power refers to electricity with zero or near-zero carbon dioxide emissions in its production process and is mainly derived from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

As of the end of August, the installed new-energy capacity in Anhui totaled 39.07 million kilowatts, while the highest daily electricity output of new energy in the province this year reached 19.9 million kilowatts, a new record high.

The green power for the manufacturing conference is supplied by clean energy, including photovoltaic and wind power. All of the event's venues will use green power transacted via the green electricity trading mechanism.

The total electricity consumption of the event is estimated to be around 240,000 kWh, equivalent to a 166,000 kg reduction in carbon dioxide emissions thanks to the clean energy, said Cheng Zheng from Hefei Zhengwen international exhibition management company, who is in charge of the event's logistical support.

The 2023 World Manufacturing Convention kicked off Wednesday in Hefei, the provincial capital. Covering an area of 80,000 square meters, the five-day event will highlight smart manufacturing, featuring the opening ceremony, exhibitions, summits and forums.

