Pic story: rangers devoted to protecting nature reserve in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 08:31, August 15, 2023

Wang Kedong checks an infrared camera while patrolling at Tiantangzhai management station in Anhui Tianma National Nature Reserve, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Wang Kedong and Gao Kaiyu, both 58 years old, are rangers of Tiantangzhai management station of Anhui Tianma National Nature Reserve. They live in the mountains all the year round and have kept patrolling every day on a route longer than 20 kilometers for 25 years.

Anhui Tianma National Nature Reserve was established in 1998 based on two former Anhui provincial nature reserves. It is located at the transition zone from subtropical zone to warm temperate zone with abundant animal and plant resources. As many rare and endangered species are living here, the protection work in the reserve is particularly important.

Patrol and forest protection are the couple's daily work. According to Wang, there are seven daily patrol routes for the couple, and the longest route is longer than 30 kilometers back and forth, which takes more than 10 hours to complete. Roughly calculated, the couple have worn out nearly 1,000 pairs of shoes and patrolled more than 200,000 kilometers in the past 25 years. Under their guarding, there has been no illegal logging and poaching of wild animals in the reserve for many years.

"We have deep feelings for the mountain. As long as we can walk, we will always guard these mountains and these forests." Wang and his wife said.

Wang Kedong and his wife Gao Kaiyu take a rest while patrolling at Tiantangzhai management station in Anhui Tianma National Nature Reserve, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 12, 2023 shows a view at Tiantangzhai management station in Anhui Tianma National Nature Reserve, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Wang Kedong and his wife Gao Kaiyu cook at a stand of Tiantangzhai management station in Anhui Tianma National Nature Reserve, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Wang Kedong takes off a leech from his shoe at Tiantangzhai management station in Anhui Tianma National Nature Reserve, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Wang Kedong and his wife Gao Kaiyu patrol at Tiantangzhai management station in Anhui Tianma National Nature Reserve, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Wang Kedong refreshes himself with river water while patrolling at Tiantangzhai management station in Anhui Tianma National Nature Reserve, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Wang Kedong and his wife Gao Kaiyu patrol at Tiantangzhai management station in Anhui Tianma National Nature Reserve, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Aug. 12, 2023 shows a view at Tiantangzhai management station in Anhui Tianma National Nature Reserve, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Aug. 12, 2023 shows a view at Tiantangzhai management station in Anhui Tianma National Nature Reserve, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Wang Kedong and his wife Gao Kaiyu patrol at Tiantangzhai management station in Anhui Tianma National Nature Reserve, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Wang Kedong and his wife Gao Kaiyu have meal at a stand of Tiantangzhai management station in Anhui Tianma National Nature Reserve, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

