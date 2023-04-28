Anhui's pilot FTZ reports robust export growth in Q1

Xinhua) 10:49, April 28, 2023

HEFEI, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The pilot free trade zone (FTZ) in east China's Anhui Province saw its exports grow 14.6 percent year on year to 34.32 billion yuan (about 4.96 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three months of this year, local authorities said Thursday.

During the period, Anhui's pilot FTZ generated foreign trade of 44.3 billion yuan, accounting for 25 percent of the province's total, according to the administration office of China (Anhui) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

In the first quarter, the actual use of foreign investment in the pilot FTZ increased 1.66 times year on year to 180 million U.S. dollars and a total of 5,049 new enterprises were established, up 23.9 percent year on year.

