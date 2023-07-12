Tyndall Effect seen in East China

(People's Daily App) 15:13, July 12, 2023

The Tyndall effect: Sun rays shine through the clouds over Wuhu, East China's Anhui Province, leaving the city bathed in the misty sunlight and forming a stunning Tyndall effect landscape.

The Tyndall effect is the scattering of light as a light beam passes through a colloid cloud. When the clouds are thick, and fog and dust fill the air, the sun pierces through and dispenses anticrepuscular rays.

