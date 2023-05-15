Solar halo shines over Anhui in East China

(People's Daily App) 15:18, May 15, 2023

A solar halo appeared over Susong county, East China's Anhui Province on Saturday.

A solar halo is an optical phenomenon caused by the refraction or reflection of light off ice crystals when sunlight passes through cirrostratus clouds.

(Video source: Douyin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)