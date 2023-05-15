Home>>
Solar halo shines over Anhui in East China
(People's Daily App) 15:18, May 15, 2023
A solar halo appeared over Susong county, East China's Anhui Province on Saturday.
A solar halo is an optical phenomenon caused by the refraction or reflection of light off ice crystals when sunlight passes through cirrostratus clouds.
(Video source: Douyin)
