Essential section of mega water diversion project starts trial operation in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 09:06, August 17, 2023

Ships wait in line to pass through the Paihekou ship lock of a mega water diversion project in east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 16, 2023. An essential section of the shipping route on the mega water diversion project started trial operation on Wednesday. The project aims to divert water from the Yangtze, China's longest river, to the Huaihe River. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

