A closer look at venues of the 19th Asian Games
(People's Daily App) 15:58, September 20, 2023
Take a sneak peek at the spectacular venues of the 19th Asian Games, which will kick off on September 23. Five cities across Zhejiang Province, including Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing and Jinhua, will assist Hangzhou to stage events at the Games.
