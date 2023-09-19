Highlights of Wrestling World Championships
Japan's Miwa Yuto (R) and Trkiye's Ramazan Sari compete during their qualification match of the men's 79 kg free style category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
China's Zou Wanhao (L) and Japan's Rei Higuchi compete during their 1/8 final match of the men's 57 kg free style category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Japan's Takatani Daichi (L) and Italy's Frank Chamizo Marquez compete during their qualification match of the men's 74 kg free style category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
China's Zou Wanhao (R) and Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal compete during their 1/16 final match of the men's 57 kg free style category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
China's Li Peilong (L) and Mongolia's Byambadorj Bat Erdene compete during their qualification match of the men's 79 kg free style category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
China's Lu Feng (L) and Canada's Adam Thomson compete during their 1/16 final match of the men's 74 kg free style category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
China's Sun Xiao (L) and Hungary's Balasz Juhasz compete during their qualification match of the men's 92 kg free style category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- ROC's Uguev claims men's freestyle wrestling 57kg gold at Tokyo Games
- After tears, Chinese wrestler Sun Yanan wants to come back with a smile
- China's national wrestling team gears up for World Championships
- American Taylor clinches men's freestyle wrestling 86kg gold at Tokyo Games
- Highlights of Wrestling World Championships
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.