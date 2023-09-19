Highlights of Wrestling World Championships

Xinhua) 14:12, September 19, 2023

Japan's Miwa Yuto (R) and Trkiye's Ramazan Sari compete during their qualification match of the men's 79 kg free style category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

China's Zou Wanhao (L) and Japan's Rei Higuchi compete during their 1/8 final match of the men's 57 kg free style category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Japan's Takatani Daichi (L) and Italy's Frank Chamizo Marquez compete during their qualification match of the men's 74 kg free style category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

China's Zou Wanhao (R) and Pakistan's Muhammad Bilal compete during their 1/16 final match of the men's 57 kg free style category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

China's Li Peilong (L) and Mongolia's Byambadorj Bat Erdene compete during their qualification match of the men's 79 kg free style category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

China's Lu Feng (L) and Canada's Adam Thomson compete during their 1/16 final match of the men's 74 kg free style category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

China's Sun Xiao (L) and Hungary's Balasz Juhasz compete during their qualification match of the men's 92 kg free style category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

