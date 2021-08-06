Home>>
ROC's Uguev claims men's freestyle wrestling 57kg gold at Tokyo Games
(Xinhua) 09:38, August 06, 2021
Zavur Uguev of ROC celebrates after winning the gold medal of the wrestling men's freestyle 57kg event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Chiba, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)
TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Zavur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee claimed the gold medal of the men's freestyle wrestling 57kg at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games here on Thursday.
Uguev beat India's Kumar Ravi 7-4 in the final for the title.
Ravi finished with the silver with the bronze medals going to Thomas Patrick Gilman of the United States and Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan.
