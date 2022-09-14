Highlights of Wrestling World Championships
Japan's Susaki Yui (top) fights with Nigeria's Miesinnei Mercy Genesis during their semi-final match of the women's 50kg category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
China's Luo Xiaojuan (L) fights with Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez of Canada during their bronze medal final of the women's 62kg category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
China's Xie Mengyu (top) fights with Jacarra Winchester of the United States during their bronze medal final of the women's 55kg category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Japan's Susaki Yui (R) fights with Nigeria's Miesinnei Mercy Genesis during their semi-final match of the women's 50kg category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
China's Long Jia (R) fights with Koumba Larroque of France during their semi-final match of the women's 65kg category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
China's Xie Mengyu (L) celebrates after defeating Jacarra Winchester of the United States during their bronze medal final of the women's 55kg category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Japan's Susaki Yui (R) fights with Nigeria's Miesinnei Mercy Genesis during their semi-final match of the women's 50kg category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
China's Xie Mengyu celebrates after defeating Jacarra Winchester of the United States during their bronze medal final of the women's 55kg category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Japan's Susaki Yui (L) reacts after defeating Nigeria's Miesinnei Mercy Genesis (C) during their semi-final match of the women's 50kg category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Japan's Susaki Yui (R) fights with Nigeria's Miesinnei Mercy Genesis during their semi-final match of the women's 50kg category at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
