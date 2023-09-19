Finalists of 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition visit ancient academy in N China's Jincheng

People's Daily Online) 09:15, September 19, 2023

On Sept. 14, finalists of the 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition visited Haihui Academy in Daqiao village, Beiliu township, Yangcheng county, north China's Shanxi Province, exploring the ancient academy that was a place of great renown during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911).

Primary school students recite the "Three Character Classic" aloud at Haihui Academy in Daqiao village, Beiliu township, Yangcheng county, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

Hearing primary school students reciting the "Three Character Classic" aloud, Moses Arthur Baidoo from Ghana, who won second prize in the competition and is currently studying at East China University of Technology, felt compelled to sit down next to them and imitate their every word.

"I have read the 'Three Character Classic' before, but I haven't explored its depths. When I saw the students reading it, I really wanted to join them and understand the meaning it holds," said Sejoud Isam Mahir Hassan from Sudan, who is currently studying at Lanzhou University and won first prize in the competition.

Finalists of the 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition listen to a tour guide recounting the history of Haihui Academy in Daqiao village, Beiliu township, Yangcheng county, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

The students' diligent efforts in writing ancient poems were truly captivating, and inspired the contestants with their concentration. The enchanting allure of Chinese characters captivated everyone.

As the contestants strolled through the ancient academy, they listened to the tour guide's recounting of its history.

Moses Arthur Baidoo from Ghana recites the "Three Character Classic," together with primary school students at Haihui Academy in Daqiao village, Beiliu township, Yangcheng county, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

In a pavilion, the contestants wrote down their favorite Chinese characters on paper. Although many of them were using a brush for the first time, they became immersed in the world of ink and brush, intoxicated by the charm of traditional Chinese calligraphy.

They also collaborated and wrote Chinese characters "家园" (homeland), the theme of the competition.

Sejoud Isam Mahir Hassan from Sudan interacts with primary school students at Haihui Academy in Daqiao village, Beiliu township, Jincheng city, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

Finalists of the 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition learn Chinese calligraphy together with primary school students at Haihui Academy in Daqiao village, Beiliu township, Yangcheng county, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

Finalists of the 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition visit Haihui Academy in Daqiao village, Beiliu township, Yangcheng county, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

Finalists of the 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition visit Haihui Academy in Daqiao village, Beiliu township, Yangcheng county, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

Finalists of the 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition pose for a picture at Haihui Academy in Daqiao village, Beiliu township, Yangcheng county, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

A finalist of the 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition puts a heart-shaped candle in water at Haihui Academy in Daqiao village, Beiliu township, Yangcheng county, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

Photo shows a heart-shaped candle in water at Haihui Academy in Daqiao village, Beiliu township, Yangcheng county, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

Finalists of the 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition write the Chinese characters "家园" (Homeland) with brushes on paper at Haihui Academy in Daqiao village, Beiliu township, Yangcheng county, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

Photo shows the Chinese characters "家园" (homeland) written by finalists of the 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)