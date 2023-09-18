Forum held to promote cultural exchange and international cooperation

People's Daily Online) 15:47, September 18, 2023

The Global Civilization Forum is held in Beijing, capital of China, September 16, 2023. (Photo Provided to People's Daily Online)

The Global Civilization Forum hosted by Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) was held in Beijing on September 16, 2023, with the aim of promoting cultural exchange, international cooperation in education and active participation in the Global Civilization Initiative.

Under the theme "Bridging Global Civilizations, Fostering International Understanding," the forum brought together over 600 representatives from governments, industry associations, universities, media organizations, and businesses from around the world. Participants were invited to share their insights on the Global Civilization Initiative and the significance of cultural exchanges.

The Global Civilization Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping represents a significant contribution from China to sustainable development worldwide, Wang Dinghua, Secretary of the BFSU Party Committee, said when addressing the forum, adding that universities are the product of human civilization's progress and should in return shoulder the mission of global civilization development, becoming active practitioners and driving forces behind global civilization.

Irina Bokova, former Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), speaks at The Global Civilization Forum in Beijing, capital of China, September 16, 2023. (Photo Provided to People's Daily Online)

Irina Bokova, the former Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) commended China’s significant role on the global stage, particularly in addressing pressing global issues.

"China's vision of a community of shared future for mankind, which encompasses cross-cultural communication, mutual understanding across diverse cultures, equal and fair education, global citizenship responsibility, poverty reduction, and sustainable development, addresses the very heart of the global challenges we confront in this era," she said. "This perspective aligns seamlessly with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing the imperative that no one be left behind in our collective pursuit of a better world."

"China's commitment to addressing global issues and its adherence to a shared vision of global progress exemplify its dedication to the principle of inclusive and sustainable development on a global scale," she added.

Smail Debeche, the President of the Algeria-China Friendship Association, highlighted that China's approach to dialogue with different civilizations is grounded in the principles of multiculturalism, shared values, and mutual exchange.

"Over the past two decades, China has put forth numerous initiatives within the framework of global common development and mutual benefit, all of which are geared towards advancing the well-being of people worldwide, including Western societies," he said, adding that this commitment to fostering international cooperation and shared development underscores China's dedication to building bridges of understanding and cooperation among diverse cultures and nations, ultimately contributing to a more harmonious and inclusive global community.

Yang Dan, the President of BFSU, underlined the pivotal role of education as the fundamental pathway to enhancing international understanding and promoting global cultural exchange. "In today's world, the youth serve not only as witnesses to global cultural understanding but also as active participants, advocates, and practitioners of cross-cultural exchange,” he said, noting that the bidirectional flow of teachers and students between nations has contributed significantly to the genuine perception and recognition of world cultures among young people, making substantial strides toward the realization of the goal of international understanding.

"Higher education institutions bear the responsibility of continually promoting substantial and systematic exchanges and mobility among teachers and students across nations," he said.

The launch of the Global Language Service Platform project at The Global Civilization Forum in Beijing, capital of China, September 16, 2023. (Photo Provided to People's Daily Online)

As the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative is celebrated this year, the forum unveiled the Global Language Service Platform project and International Understanding Contribution Index, seeking to facilitate international communication and languages services and foster cultural and educational exchange among countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

"Beijing Foreign Studies University continues to lead the way in promoting global cultural exchange, contributing to international cooperation, and cultivating a profound understanding of a community with a shared future for mankind," said Yang Dan.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)