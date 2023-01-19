Beijing deepens int'l cooperation after optimized COVID response

Xinhua) 10:23, January 19, 2023

China Southern Airlines flight CZ309 bound for south China's Hong Kong takes off at the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- On Tuesday morning, the CZ309 flight to Hong Kong took off at the Beijing Daxing International Airport, marking the resumption of international and regional passenger flights at the airport, which had been suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing plans to step up the recovery of international passenger flights and expand international air cargo routes, said Yin Yong, the city's acting mayor, as he delivered the government work report at the annual session of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress on Sunday.

"Daxing district has been pooling talents and resources to facilitate the construction of a world-class modern airport zone," said Wang Youguo, Party chief of the district.

The economic zone will develop industries such as international convention and exhibition, and aviation logistics, and will feature comprehensive-purpose bonded areas. "It will serve as a new window for international exchanges," Wang added.

With an optimized COVID-19 response in place, Beijing is moving ahead with increased international cooperation, leading to fast rising numbers of cross-border travelers in 2023, said Hong Tao, director of the Institute of Business Economics at Beijing Technology and Business University.

According to the government work report, Beijing will comprehensively deepen reform and opening up to boost market confidence, speed up docking with international trade rules such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and upgrade the China (Beijing) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

Over the past five years, Beijing utilized more than 75 billion U.S. dollars of foreign investment, the report said.

As one of the landmark foreign-investment projects in the city's service industry, the Universal Beijing Resort will start its second and third phases of construction, which will integrate more elements of Chinese culture, said Bai Fan, general manager of the Beijing Tourism Group, an investor in the resort.

Recently the resort has seen a rise in the number of visitors -- hosting up to 30,000 people on a single day, Bai said.

"I'm glad Beijing is opening wider in terms of service trade, particularly in the fields of digital economy, high-end industrial production, science and technology, international consumption and education," said Ma Feijun of Deloitte China.

More international exchanges are expected in Beijing this year, such as the 16th China-Latin America Entrepreneurs Summit, said the government work report.

