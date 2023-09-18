Home>>
Traditional cattle race held in Pakistan
(Xinhua) 10:25, September 18, 2023
Farmers run with their cattle during a traditional cattle race on the outskirts of southern Pakistan's Hyderabad on Sept. 17, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
Farmers run with their cattle during a traditional cattle race on the outskirts of southern Pakistan's Hyderabad on Sept. 17, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
Farmers run with their cattle during a traditional cattle race on the outskirts of southern Pakistan's Hyderabad on Sept. 17, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pakistan to enhance cooperation with China to promote affordable green energy, say experts
- Key terrorist commanders among 13 arrested in Pakistan's Punjab
- Pakistan marks 76th anniversary of independence eyeing development, prosperity
- Pakistani PM calls for national unity, self-belief on Independence Day
- No Chinese citizens injured in attack on Chinese convoy in Pakistan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.