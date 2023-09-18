Traditional cattle race held in Pakistan

Xinhua) 10:25, September 18, 2023

Farmers run with their cattle during a traditional cattle race on the outskirts of southern Pakistan's Hyderabad on Sept. 17, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

