Pakistani PM calls for national unity, self-belief on Independence Day

Xinhua) 14:23, August 14, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif felicitated the people on the 76th anniversary of national independence on Monday and called for national unity and self-belief to counter the challenges faced by the country.

In his message, Sharif said that the people of Pakistan must evoke the same determination that characterized the struggle for independence and utilize the principles of unity and self-confidence to pave the path ahead.

"There is no denying the importance of the many milestones we have achieved in the last seven and a half decades, often against opposing circumstances. We have faced the worst natural disasters, conflicts and wars and always managed to build back better," he added.

The spirit of independence continues to inspire Pakistanis to overcome challenges and work towards a nation that embodies the principles of justice, equality, and prosperity for all, he added.

"This day holds a special significance in our hearts, for this historic day saw an unprecedented freedom struggle culminating in the establishment of the State of Pakistan," he said.

Sharif said that on Independence Day, the Pakistani nation pays rich tributes to the men, women and children who got together under the leadership of the country's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah to struggle for the creation of a land they could call home.

