No Chinese citizens injured in attack on Chinese convoy in Pakistan

Xinhua) 13:58, August 14, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese convoy from the projects in Gwadar Port in southwestern Pakistan was attacked by a roadside bomb and gunfire on its way back to the port area from Gwadar Airport, the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi said in a statement on Sunday.

All Chinese citizens remained safe without being injured in the attack, the statement said.

The Consulate General has strongly condemned the terrorist attack and asked the Pakistani side to bring the perpetrators to justice and take concrete and effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, organizations and projects, it added.

"The Consulate General has immediately activated the emergency plan, reminding local Chinese citizens, enterprises and projects to be vigilant, upgrade security measures, prevent security risks, pay close attention to the security situation, and ensure safety," according to the statement.

