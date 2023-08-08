Pakistan's federal govt to be dissolved on Aug. 9: prime minister

Xinhua) 20:28, August 08, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the country's federal government will be dissolved on Aug. 9, following which a caretaker setup will take charge till the next general elections.

