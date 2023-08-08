Home>>
Pakistan's federal govt to be dissolved on Aug. 9: prime minister
(Xinhua) 20:28, August 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the country's federal government will be dissolved on Aug. 9, following which a caretaker setup will take charge till the next general elections.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pakistan's train crash kills at least 30, injures over 100
- 1st LD: Pakistani court sentences former PM Imran Khan for 3-year jail term
- China to help Pakistan achieve sustainable development: FM
- UN Security Council condemns suicide terrorist attack in Pakistan
- IS claims responsibility for suicide attack in NW Pakistan
- A decade of BRI: The transformative social and economic impact of CPEC on Pakistan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.