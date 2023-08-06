1st LD: Pakistani court sentences former PM Imran Khan for 3-year jail term

Xinhua) 11:00, August 06, 2023

Policemen stand guard near the residence of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan, Aug. 5, 2023. The Islamabad police of Pakistan arrested former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday from his residence in the eastern city of Lahore after a local court sentenced him to three-year imprisonment for hiding his financial assets. The media wing of Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) told Xinhua that the former prime minister was arrested after the court released arrest warrants for Khan. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- A local court in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Saturday sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan to a three-year jail term for hiding his financial assets.

A local court judge announced a short order to sentence Khan, chairman of the former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a case concerning the illegal selling of state gifts and disqualified him for five years from holding any office.

The judge said that the detailed verdict would be shared later.

The judge also imposed a fine of 100,000 rupees (around 355 U.S. dollars) on Khan, and if it is not paid, he would have to spend six more months in jail.

The court has also released arrest warrants for Khan.

The former prime minister was not present in the court when the decision was announced. According to local media reports, Khan is at his home in the eastern city of Lahore and police have cordoned off his residence to arrest him.

Policemen stand guard near the residence of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan, Aug. 5, 2023. The Islamabad police of Pakistan arrested former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday from his residence in the eastern city of Lahore after a local court sentenced him to three-year imprisonment for hiding his financial assets. The media wing of Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) told Xinhua that the former prime minister was arrested after the court released arrest warrants for Khan. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)

Policemen stand guard near the residence of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan, Aug. 5, 2023. The Islamabad police of Pakistan arrested former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday from his residence in the eastern city of Lahore after a local court sentenced him to three-year imprisonment for hiding his financial assets. The media wing of Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) told Xinhua that the former prime minister was arrested after the court released arrest warrants for Khan. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)

Policemen stand guard near the residence of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan, Aug. 5, 2023. The Islamabad police of Pakistan arrested former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday from his residence in the eastern city of Lahore after a local court sentenced him to three-year imprisonment for hiding his financial assets. The media wing of Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) told Xinhua that the former prime minister was arrested after the court released arrest warrants for Khan. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)