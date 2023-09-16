2023 World Computing Conference kicks off in Changsha

This photo taken on Sept. 15, 2023 shows the booth of Pengteng ecosystem during the 2023 World Computing Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

The 2023 World Computing Conference kicked off in Changsha on Friday.

The conference, with the theme of "Calculating the World to Create A New Era-New Changes in the Computing Industry", was organized by the Hunan provincial government and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Apart from the opening ceremony and the opening forum, 13 thematic activities, competitions, and exhibitions will take place during the conference. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

