2023 China National Computer Congress to be held in Shenyang in October

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 China National Computer Congress will be held from Oct. 26 to 28 in Shenyang, the capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, said the China Computer Federation.

With the theme, "Develop Digital Infrastructure and Support China's Digital Construction," the gathering will invite global experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs to share the latest cutting-edge technological progress and industry information.

The technical forums in the congress will encompass more than 30 fields, such as artificial intelligence, security, and software engineering, to promote academic exchanges.

Initiated in 2003, the event is expected to see over 10,000 attendees this year.

