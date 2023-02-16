In pics: National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, SW China
Staff members work at the National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Staff members work at the National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
A staff member checks equipment at the National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Staff members check equipment at the National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows the National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
This photo taken on Feb. 14, 2023 shows a view of the National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's long-haul quantum distribution sets new record
- China achieves quantum computational advantage in two mainstream technical routes
- Chinese scientists develop new quantum computer with 113 detected photons
- Major Chinese chip designer unveils new computer instruction set
- Global PC market to grow 8 pct in 2021 despite component shortages: Canalys
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.