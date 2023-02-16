We Are China

In pics: National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, SW China

Xinhua) 13:30, February 16, 2023

Staff members work at the National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Staff members work at the National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A staff member checks equipment at the National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Staff members check equipment at the National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows the National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

This photo taken on Feb. 14, 2023 shows a view of the National Supercomputing Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)