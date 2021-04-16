Home>>
Major Chinese chip designer unveils new computer instruction set
(Xinhua) 15:08, April 16, 2021
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Major Chinese chip designer Loongson on Thursday unveiled LoongArch, its new generation, self-developed computer instruction set.
The Loongson operation system, based on the new instruction set, has been running stably on computers using Loongson chips.
LoongArch includes nearly 2,000 instructions, said Loongson President Hu Weiwu.
The LoongArch instruction set is optimised for cross-platform binary translation and has impressive efficiency when running applications from other mainstream instruction sets.
Loongson products are widely applied in sectors such as finance and energy.
An instruction set is the basic interface between computer hardware and software.
