Tharman Shanmugaratnam sworn in as Singapore's president

September 15, 2023

President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam (C) attends the presidential inauguration ceremony at Istana, the country's presidential palace, in Singapore, on Sept. 14, 2023. Tharman took the oath as Singapore's ninth president here on Thursday evening. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Tharman Shanmugaratnam took the oath as Singapore's ninth president at Istana, the country's presidential palace, Thursday evening.

In the inauguration speech, Tharman said he was honored and humbled to have been elected and will discharge his duties diligently and faithfully.

The president also stressed building a more inclusive society and deepening Singapore's partnerships with the international community.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Tharman on winning the presidential election and pledged the full support of the government to the president.

Tharman was elected the president after garnering 70.4 percent of the total votes. He used to be the senior minister and deputy prime minister of the city-state.

President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam (C) is sworn in at Istana, the country's presidential palace, in Singapore, on Sept. 14, 2023. Tharman took the oath as Singapore's ninth president here on Thursday evening. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

