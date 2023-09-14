Chinese Film Week held in Israel's Tel Aviv to promote cultural exchanges

Xinhua) 13:49, September 14, 2023

JERUSALEM, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Chinese Film Week in Israel wrapped up Wednesday in the city of Tel Aviv with Chinese films screened daily.

Screened at the China Cultural Center in Tel Aviv starting from Sunday, the Chinese films included The Musician, Mr. No Problem, Farewell to Poverty, Island Keeper, A Grandson from America, and True Love, presenting Chinese history or society from various dimensions and reflecting the rich spiritual world of the Chinese people, according to Shi Yuewen, director of the center.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Liu Song, charge d'affaires at the Chinese embassy, voiced his hope that the event would boost Israeli people's understanding of China's development achievements, the Chinese society and culture, enhance friendship between the two peoples, and promote cultural exchanges and cooperation.

"Today, we gather to celebrate the fantastic world of Chinese films, with its glorious history that has touched the hearts of audiences worldwide. The films have been a massive source of inspiration, shining a light on the beauty and complexity of human life," said Nurit Tinari, head of the Cultural Diplomacy Bureau of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"As two nations rich in history and innovation, we have a golden opportunity to collaborate on projects that will not only captivate audiences but also offer them a window into our unique cultures," she added, expressing her hope that the two countries' future collaboration in audiovisual will flourish.

Sasha Gremburg, a 66-year-old Israeli from the southern city of Ashdod, told Xinhua that he had a deep affection for Chinese culture and was deeply touched by the opening film The Musician.

"This masterpiece telling the true life story of the great Chinese composer Xian Xinghai is really impressive! It proves that war can destroy lands and places but not the people's patriotism. Besides, this movie demonstrates that music is a universal language that brings solidarity during hard times," he said.

