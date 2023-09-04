Tony Leung Chiu-Wai receives Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at 80th Venice Int'l Film Festival

Xinhua) 11:17, September 04, 2023

Actor Tony Leung Chiu-Wai poses with his trophy during the 80th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 2, 2023. Tony Leung Chiu-Wai of Hong Kong, China was presented with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement during the event on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Actor Tony Leung Chiu-Wai poses with his trophy at an award ceremony during the 80th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 2, 2023. Tony Leung Chiu-Wai of Hong Kong, China was presented with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement during the event on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Director Ang Lee delivers a speech at an award ceremony during the 80th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 2, 2023. Actor Tony Leung Chiu-Wai of Hong Kong, China was presented with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement during the event on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Actor Tony Leung Chiu-Wai (L) and actress Carina Lau pose during the 80th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 2, 2023. Tony Leung Chiu-Wai of Hong Kong, China was presented with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement during the event on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Director Ang Lee (L) and Actor Tony Leung Chiu-Wai attend an award ceremony during the 80th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 2, 2023. Tony Leung Chiu-Wai of Hong Kong, China was presented with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement during the event on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

