"Chinese Film Days" open in Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:33, September 01, 2023

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Film Days opened here on Thursday, during which various Chinese films, TV series, and other cultural products were on display.

The TV series titled "Ode to Joy 3," telling of the friendship of five young women who live on the same floor in an apartment building, was given to a Mongolian TV station called "Asian Box."

"Until now, The Khalkha Mongolian Language Dubbing Center for Chinese Films and TV Dramas has localized and translated more than 2,000 episodes of 60 excellent Chinese TV series, cartoons, movies, and documentaries in Mongolia, which has played a positive role in helping Mongolian people better understand Chinese culture," said Li Zhi, deputy director of the Inner Mongolia Radio and Television Station.

Six popular Chinese films, including the sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II," the animated fantasy "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of Green Snake," the spy thriller "Cliff Walkers," and others are expected to be screened at the Tengis Cinema in Ulan Bator during the following days.

The film event is part of a week-long series of cultural events promoting northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region called "Feel China," which started here on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)