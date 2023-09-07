"The Wandering Earth II" screened at ASEAN+3 film festival in Prague

Xinhua) 14:00, September 07, 2023

PRAGUE, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II" was screened here Wednesday during the ongoing film festival of ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries plus China, Japan and South Korea (ASEAN+3).

The film, adapted from the novel of the same name by Chinese science fiction writer Liu Cixin, tells the story of humanity as it responds to the crisis of the rapidly aging sun that is about to engulf Earth.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Feng Biao said that the film is a compelling tale of humanity's self-rescue as it seeks a common future home, showcasing the solidarity and togetherness of all people.

More than 200 people watched the film with both English and Czech subtitles at the Municipal Library of Prague.

"The Wandering Earth II" is one of eight select films presented during the ASEAN+3 film festival held in the Czech capital from Sept. 1 to Sept. 9. The festival plans to show films from the eight participating countries -- one per night -- starting on Sept. 2.

On the opening day of the film festival, eight short films from five ASEAN countries -- Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam -- as well as China, Japan and South Korea, were shown at the city library. China presented "The Beginning of Autumn," an innovative animated short film in the style of Chinese ink painting.

