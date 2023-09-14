In pics: views of Venezuela
This photo shows Angel Falls, the world's tallest waterfall, in Venezuela. (Yosmary Lopez/Handout via Xinhua)
Venezuela lies along South America's Caribbean coast, bordering Brazil, Colombia and Guyana. The country has rich mineral resources and its oil and gas reserves rank among the top worldwide.
A cable car is seen at the Avila mountain in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 28, 2018. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)
Vehicles run on a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, May 5, 2021. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)
This photo shows the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. (Venezuela's Presidency/Handout via Xinhua)
Vehicles run on a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, July 20, 2021. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)
Vehicles run on a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, March 15, 2019. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)
People pose for photos on a street in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 13, 2021. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 22, 2022 shows the island of Margarita in Venezuela. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)
