Venezuela rejects U.S. questioning of its commitment to fight terrorism

Xinhua) 10:02, May 24, 2023

CARACAS, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The Venezuelan government on Tuesday repudiated U.S. questioning of its commitment to the fight against terrorism.

In a statement, Caracas rebutted Washington's "questioning of Venezuela's commitment to the fight against terrorism, which has been demonstrated by the fulfillment of all its obligations year after year."

The declaration, broadcast on state television, came after the U.S. State Department certified before Congress that Cuba, Iran, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Syria and Venezuela were not "cooperating fully with U.S. antiterrorism efforts."

Underscoring U.S. "cynicism," the statement said, "there are plenty of examples of terrorist practices against our region that have been protected and encouraged from Washington."

For example, the use of unilateral coercive measures as a foreign policy "constitutes, in itself, a true form of terrorism," it added.

Venezuela also blamed the United States for the fact that one-third of the planet suffers from "economic, political and financial terrorism," which impedes development and world stability.

Caracas again urged Washington to respect international law.

