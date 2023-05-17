Venezuela advances social inclusion policies despite U.S. blockade, says ambassador to UNESCO
CARACAS, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Venezuela has made progress in social inclusion policies despite the U.S. blockade, said the Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Tuesday.
"The Venezuelan government is advancing social inclusion public policies that guarantee education, science and culture despite the blockade," Rodulfo Perez said at the 216th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board.
At the meeting in Paris, Perez said that Venezuela "has built a broad and strong universal education system" which guarantees free public education from preschool to university.
In the cultural arena, Perez said the country's system of youth orchestras and choirs has incorporated more than 1 million children and adolescents.
He added that Venezuela opened its first Science and Technology Park this year.
