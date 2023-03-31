Despite U.S. blockade, Venezuela has increased medicine production

Xinhua) 13:18, March 31, 2023

CARACAS, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Thursday that her country has strengthened its capacity to produce medicines despite the blockade imposed by the United States.

"Venezuela has one of the most complete platforms in South America for medicine production. We could practically produce all the medicines the Venezuelan people need," Rodriguez said.

"The blockade has given an important boost to national production," she said during the inauguration of the First International Health Fair Venezuela 2023, adding that thanks to the support of allied countries, they have managed to overcome "the criminal blockade against Venezuela."

The government has identified health and food as two strategic areas for scientific and technological development, Rodriguez said.

She said that several scientific panels would present their research results at the health fair and discuss topics such as digital medicine.

"There is a transformation on the (world) health map, which we have been studying, with diseases that have increased in the world population," Rodriguez said, referring to the global consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

