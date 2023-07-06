U.S. commits worst attacks against Venezuela in 200 years, says top lawmaker
CARACAS, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The recent U.S. administrations have launched the worst attacks against Venezuela in the past two centuries, a top Venezuelan lawmaker said Wednesday.
Speaking at a ceremony marking the 212th anniversary of Venezuela's Declaration of Independence, Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela's National Assembly, denounced the U.S. sanctions against the South American country as "crimes against humanity."
Washington has "subjected Venezuela to the worst aggression it has experienced in the last 212 years," Rodriguez said.
The U.S. sanctions have restricted Venezuelans' access to essential goods, such as medicine and food, Rodriguez said, stressing that the "criminals" behind the policy should be denounced and held accountable.
Venezuelan Vice Foreign Minister William Castillo also slammed the U.S. sanctions for undermining Venezuela's development.
The country on Wednesday celebrated the 212th independence anniversary with various political, cultural and military events.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wrote on social media, "We celebrate the loyalty of the people with their principles and history. The decision to be free remains as firm and absolute as it was 212 years ago."
During the celebration, the emblematic flag-raising occurred early in the morning at the National Pantheon in Caracas, with a speech by the head of the Strategic Operations Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, Domingo Hernandez Larez.
"Every day, the people of Venezuela demonstrate their constant struggle against being lackeys of any country that wants to take advantage of the nobility of this people, which 212 years ago declared its freedom," he said.
As is traditional, a large-scale civic-military parade was scheduled to take place on the day, also known as Bolivarian National Armed Forces Day.
The country also organized various cultural events for the celebration.
Photos
Related Stories
- Venezuela rejects U.S. questioning of its commitment to fight terrorism
- Venezuela advances social inclusion policies despite U.S. blockade, says ambassador to UNESCO
- Despite U.S. blockade, Venezuela has increased medicine production
- U.S. blockade of Venezuela crime against humanity, says VP
- Venezuela says U.S. sanctions causing emigration spike
- U.S. sanctions prevent Venezuela from accessing necessary education resources: minister
- Venezuela strongly rejects U.S. listing of drug producing, trafficking countries
- Russia, Venezuela to strengthen cooperation
- Venezuelan workers march to reject country's exclusion from Americas summit
- Venezuelans decry exclusion from Americas summit at "anti-imperialist forums"
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.