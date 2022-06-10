Venezuelan workers march to reject country's exclusion from Americas summit

Xinhua) 08:25, June 10, 2022

CARACAS, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Workers marched on Thursday in downtown Caracas to reject Venezuela's exclusion from the ninth Summit of the Americas and in support of their government's policies.

"The empire was left alone and scorned at the Summit of the Americas," Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said to a large crowd.

The summit began on Monday and will go through Friday in the U.S. city of Los Angeles, amid the exclusion of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua by the U.S. host, causing tensions among member states.

Rodriguez warned that Venezuela is facing a moment of "serious threats," that there are those who want to attack its economic progress, and that there is "financial persecution" against the country.

However, she said, "We have taken a first strategic and historic step to defeat the criminal blockade, which this republic has never experienced before."

Rodriguez called for unity amid the country's economic recovery, thanking Venezuelan workers for their continued support and struggle.

