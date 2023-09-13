World's first alpine canyon landscape cable-stayed bridge under construction in Guizhou
Aerial view of the construction site of the Longli River bridge in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
The 1,260-meter bridge is equipped with sightseeing tour glass trails, sightseeing elevators, aerial viewing platforms and the world's first alpine canyon landscape bridge with a roadway and a glass walkway sharing the same deck.
