Scenery of Lali terraced fields in Yanshan Township, SW China
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows Lali terraced fields in Yanshan Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows Lali terraced fields in Yanshan Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows Lali terraced fields in Yanshan Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows Lali terraced fields and nearby houses in Yanshan Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows Lali terraced fields and nearby houses in Yanshan Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial panoramic photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows Lali terraced fields and nearby houses in Yanshan Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
