We Are China

Scenery of Lali terraced fields in Yanshan Township, SW China

Xinhua) 16:33, September 07, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows Lali terraced fields in Yanshan Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows Lali terraced fields in Yanshan Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows Lali terraced fields in Yanshan Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows Lali terraced fields and nearby houses in Yanshan Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows Lali terraced fields and nearby houses in Yanshan Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows Lali terraced fields and nearby houses in Yanshan Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)