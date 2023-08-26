City in Guizhou promotes tourism industry for better rural development
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows the scenery of Wanfeng Lake in Xingyi City of Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in Guizhou is rich in ecotourism resources and the local government has been promoting its tourism industry in recent years for better rural development. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
