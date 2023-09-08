2023 Int'l High Bridge Extreme Sports Invitational Tournament held in Liupanshui, SW China

Xinhua) 09:56, September 08, 2023

Fokke Werf of the Netherlands takes part in the 2023 International High Bridge Extreme Sports Invitational Tournament in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 7, 2023. A total of 25 athletes from 11 countries and regions, including Italy, France, Canada and the United States, came to China's Beipanjiang Bridge to participate in the 2023 International High Bridge Extreme Sports Invitational Tournament. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Jan Beranek of the Czech Republic takes part in the 2023 International High Bridge Extreme Sports Invitational Tournament in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 7, 2023. A total of 25 athletes from 11 countries and regions, including Italy, France, Canada and the United States, came to China's Beipanjiang Bridge to participate in the 2023 International High Bridge Extreme Sports Invitational Tournament. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Shalom Kachlon from Israel takes part in the 2023 International High Bridge Extreme Sports Invitational Tournament in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 7, 2023. A total of 25 athletes from 11 countries and regions, including Italy, France, Canada and the United States, came to China's Beipanjiang Bridge to participate in the 2023 International High Bridge Extreme Sports Invitational Tournament. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

