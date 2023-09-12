China's top legislator calls for enhanced ties with IPU

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, held talks with Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Duarte Pacheco in Beijing on Monday, calling for enhanced relations.

Zhao said that since its establishment over 130 years ago, the IPU has promoted exchanges and cooperation among parliaments of various countries, enhanced mutual understanding and trust, and provided an important platform for countries to work together to meet challenges. China welcomes the IPU to play a greater role in international affairs, he added.

He said the NPC of China supports the IPU in exerting its influence further, in upholding and practicing true multilateralism, in adhering to the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and in urging parliaments of countries to strengthen dialogue, build broad consensus and achieve more practical results.

China supports the IPU in its efforts to promote sustainable development, and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with parliaments of other countries to narrow the North-South development gap and promote common prosperity, Zhao said.

"The NPC is ready to work with the IPU and parliaments of other countries to promote the common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom for all; to promote mutual understanding and amity among people of all countries; and to promote the construction of a community with a shared future for all," he said.

Zhao said that China appreciates the IPU's long-standing impartial position on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns, and hopes to enhance friendly relations with the IPU further.

Zhao noted that the NPC and the IPU have together held five seminars for parliamentarians from developing countries, saying that China is willing to continue making this platform a success and share experience and seek cooperation with parliamentarians of other countries.

He said that the people's congress system in China adheres to the unity of the CPC's leadership, the people as the masters of the state, and the rule of law. The country stands ready to strengthen exchanges with the IPU to exert the functions and roles of legislative bodies in an improved manner.

Noting that next year is the 40th anniversary of the NPC joining the IPU, Pacheco said China has been actively supporting the work of the IPU and bilateral cooperation has yielded fruitful results in many areas, including poverty reduction, the promotion of inclusiveness in the world and the advancement of the sustainable development goals in Africa.

It is hoped that the two sides will strengthen exchanges further and push cooperation to a new level, Pacheco added.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Duarte Pacheco at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

