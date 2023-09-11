Chinese auto firms win awards of AutoVision China during IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany

Xinhua) 16:46, September 11, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese auto companies, BYD, GAC, Zeekr and Leapmotor won on the opening day of the IAA Mobility 2023 the most valuable brand of the year awards under AutoVision China at the AutoVision global award ceremony held in Munich, Germany on Tuesday.

Winning for the first time such awards during one of the world's largest and most important mobility events - IAA Mobility represented a major milestone for Chinese auto brands who have successfully entered the international market.

After the awards ceremony, Li Zhenjing, economic counselor of the Chinese embassy in Germany, Jan Heckmann, head of the IAA at German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) and Alexander Kammel, chairman of the AutoVision Awards international festival, Liu Yan, deputy secretary-general of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Shi Jianhua, deputy secretary-general of China EV100 gathered with other award-winning representatives and guests from various countries to share views and discuss the innovative development of green mobility.

Jan Heckmann with IAA at VDA noted that the automobile industry is facing unprecedented changes and no one can survive alone. The transformation needs the support of the society. Only by helping each other can ways to make mobility more efficient, safe, fast and environmentally friendly be found.

Alexander Kammel, chairman of AutoVision Awards international festival believed that AutoVision Awards are a platform for global car display, innovation and idea exchange, which aspires to delivering the best service for future mobility.

Chen Yong, chairman of AutoVision China, said that Chinese auto brands need to learn advanced brand management experience from the world when integrating into the international market and provide the world with clean and environmentally friendly new energy vehicles to meet people's needs for mobility.

Created in 1993, AutoVision Awards are premier international awards for auto creative vision awarded during the IAA in Munich (formerly Frankfurt) and supported by VDA. Since its establishment, AutoVision Awards boast strong influence in brand spreading in global automobile community.

