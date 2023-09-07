Highlights of IAA MOBILITY 2023 in Germany

Xinhua) 08:33, September 07, 2023

People visit the booth of Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) during the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

The IAA MOBILITY 2023, one of the world's largest mobility trade fairs, opened in the southern German city of Munich on Tuesday.

At the six-day event are some 70 Chinese firms, the second largest number after the German participants. Under the motto Experience Connected Mobility of this year's IAA, Chinese carmakers are rolling out more chances and choices for local partners and customers in Europe.

A man visits the booth of Chinese carmaker Forthing during the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People view an AVATR 12 during the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

This photo shows an exhibit of the Superfast Charging Battery Shenxing displayed at the booth of Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) during the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

This photo shows a launching ceremony of Chinese carmaker BYD during the media preview of the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A visitor poses for photos with a BYD SEAL U during the media preview of the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A visitor takes photos of exhibits from Chinese carmaker BYD during the media preview of the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A man visits the booth of DeepRoute, a Chinese company in the field of self-driving vehicles, during the media preview of the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

This photo shows a launching ceremony of the new vehicle AVATR 12 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. The IAA MOBILITY 2023, one of the world's largest mobility trade fairs, opened in the southern German city of Munich on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People visit the booth of Chinese carmaker BYD during the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People visit the booth of Chinese carmaker BYD during the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People visit the booth of Chinese company Nobo Auto during the media preview of the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

This photo shows the booth of Chinese company EVE during the media preview of the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

This photo shows the booth of Chinese carmaker SERES during the media preview of the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Visitors try a Denza D9 at a launching ceremony of Chinese carmaker BYD during the media preview of the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A man visits the booth of Chinese company EVE during the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

This photo shows the booth of Chinese carmaker SERES during the media preview of the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

This photo shows the booth of Chinese carmaker Leapmotor during the media preview of the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People visit the booth of SenseTime, a leading Chinese AI software company, during the media preview of the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People visit the booth of Chinese carmaker Xpeng during the 2023 International Motor Show, officially known as the IAA MOBILITY 2023, in Munich, Germany, Sept. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

