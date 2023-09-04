Highlights of Smart China Expo Smart Automobile Scenario Challenge in Chongqing

Xinhua) 13:28, September 04, 2023

A vehicle is seen during the Smart China Expo Smart Automobile Scenario Challenge in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 1, 2023. The challenge was held in Yongchuan District of Chongqing from Sept. 1 to 3. More than 180 industry representatives and 19 teams from the field of intelligent vehicles participated in the competition. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Referees check the information of participating vehicles during the Smart China Expo Smart Automobile Scenario Challenge in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 2, 2023. The challenge was held in Yongchuan District of Chongqing from Sept. 1 to 3. More than 180 industry representatives and 19 teams from the field of intelligent vehicles participated in the competition. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

A self-driving bus (front) takes part in the Smart China Expo Smart Automobile Scenario Challenge in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 2, 2023. The challenge was held in Yongchuan District of Chongqing from Sept. 1 to 3. More than 180 industry representatives and 19 teams from the field of intelligent vehicles participated in the competition. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

A self-driving bus takes part in the Smart China Expo Smart Automobile Scenario Challenge in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 2, 2023. The challenge was held in Yongchuan District of Chongqing from Sept. 1 to 3. More than 180 industry representatives and 19 teams from the field of intelligent vehicles participated in the competition. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Referees watch participating vehicles via live video during the Smart China Expo Smart Automobile Scenario Challenge in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 2, 2023. The challenge was held in Yongchuan District of Chongqing from Sept. 1 to 3. More than 180 industry representatives and 19 teams from the field of intelligent vehicles participated in the competition. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A vehicle is seen during the Smart China Expo Smart Automobile Scenario Challenge in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 1, 2023. The challenge was held in Yongchuan District of Chongqing from Sept. 1 to 3. More than 180 industry representatives and 19 teams from the field of intelligent vehicles participated in the competition. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

