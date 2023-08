We Are China

Chinese vehicles shine at Festival of Motoring in Johannesburg

Xinhua) 14:51, August 28, 2023

People visit the booth of Chery during the Festival of Motoring in Kyalami, Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

People visit the booth of GWM during the Festival of Motoring in Kyalami, Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

People visit the booth of BAIC during the Festival of Motoring in Kyalami, Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

People walk past the booth of BAIC during the Festival of Motoring in Kyalami, Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

People visit the booth of GWM during the Festival of Motoring in Kyalami, Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

People visit the booth of Chery during the Festival of Motoring in Kyalami, Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)