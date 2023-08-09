Chinese auto brand unveils new SUV models in Egypt

Xinhua) 09:05, August 09, 2023

Photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023 shows the scene of a launching ceremony of new SUV models of Jetour Auto at Giza Pyramids in Giza, Egypt. Jetour Auto, a Chinese auto brand, on Tuesday unveiled three new SUV models here, as Chinese automakers are accelerating their expansion in the Middle Eastern region. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

CAIRO, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Jetour Auto, a Chinese auto brand, on Tuesday unveiled three new SUV models in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, as Chinese automakers are accelerating their expansion in the Middle Eastern region.

Under the theme of "Travel Together," the launching ceremony held by Jetour in front of the grand pyramids attracted more than 500 guests from the two countries, including auto dealers, auto experts, internet influencers, and media representatives.

During the ceremony, Jetour introduced three SUV models, namely X70Plus, X90Plus and Dashing, whose ultra-modern designs are in fantastic contrast to the ancient pyramids behind them.

Since its establishment in 2018, Jetour has set up over 400 sales and service networks in more than 40 countries and regions, said Ke Chuandeng, vice president of Jetour Auto.

Chen Jiacai, assistant general manager of Jetour and general manager of Jetour International Marketing Company, said that Jetour will focus on the SUV market in Egypt, aiming to take over 10-percent share of the Egyptian auto market by 2027.

"Through enhancing local production capacity, Jetour is committed to providing more jobs and making its contribution to Egypt's economy," Chen told Xinhua.

China's automobile exports witnessed a sharp increase of 75.7 percent year on year in the first half of this year by exporting 2.14 million vehicles, according to the latest data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023 shows new SUV models of Jetour Auto at a launching ceremony at Giza Pyramids in Giza, Egypt. Jetour Auto, a Chinese auto brand, on Tuesday unveiled three new SUV models here, as Chinese automakers are accelerating their expansion in the Middle Eastern region. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023 shows new SUV models of Jetour Auto at a launching ceremony at Giza Pyramids in Giza, Egypt. Jetour Auto, a Chinese auto brand, on Tuesday unveiled three new SUV models here, as Chinese automakers are accelerating their expansion in the Middle Eastern region. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023 shows the scene of a launching ceremony of new SUV models of Jetour Auto at Giza Pyramids in Giza, Egypt. Jetour Auto, a Chinese auto brand, on Tuesday unveiled three new SUV models here, as Chinese automakers are accelerating their expansion in the Middle Eastern region. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023 shows the scene of a launching ceremony of new SUV models of Jetour Auto at Giza Pyramids in Giza, Egypt. Jetour Auto, a Chinese auto brand, on Tuesday unveiled three new SUV models here, as Chinese automakers are accelerating their expansion in the Middle Eastern region. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023 shows the scene of a launching ceremony of new SUV models of Jetour Auto at Giza Pyramids in Giza, Egypt. Jetour Auto, a Chinese auto brand, on Tuesday unveiled three new SUV models here, as Chinese automakers are accelerating their expansion in the Middle Eastern region. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)