In pics: 20th Changchun International Auto Expo
A BYD Yuan Pro vehicle is displayed during the 20th Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 20, 2023.
The expo displays more than 100 new energy vehicles (NEV). The NEV sales accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total new vehicle sales in the first five months of this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
People visit the booth of BYD during the 20th Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 20, 2023.
The expo displays more than 100 new energy vehicles (NEV). The NEV sales accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total new vehicle sales in the first five months of this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
People look at Denza vehicles during the 20th Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 17, 2023.
The expo displays more than 100 new energy vehicles (NEV). The NEV sales accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total new vehicle sales in the first five months of this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
An Audi RS e-tron GT vehicle is displayed during the 20th Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 20, 2023.
The expo displays more than 100 new energy vehicles (NEV). The NEV sales accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total new vehicle sales in the first five months of this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A GAC Aion V Plus vehicle is displayed during the 20th Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 20, 2023.
The expo displays more than 100 new energy vehicles (NEV). The NEV sales accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total new vehicle sales in the first five months of this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
An AITO M5 vehicle is displayed during the
20th Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 20, 2023.
The expo displays more than 100 new energy vehicles (NEV). The NEV sales accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total new vehicle sales in the first five months of this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A Volkswagen ID.6 CROZZ vehicle is displayed during the 20th Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 20, 2023.
The expo displays more than 100 new energy vehicles (NEV). The NEV sales accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total new vehicle sales in the first five months of this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to further promote automobile consumption
- Burgeoning auto exports spur construction of vehicle carriers in China
- Luorong automobile logistics base in Liuzhou ensures transportation of export vehicles
- China's used car sales continue to grow in June
- China's auto exports jump 75.7 pct in H1
- International auto expo opens in northeast China
- China's auto industry rides new wave of smart, electric innovation
- China's commercial vehicle sales soar 15.8 pct in H1
- China's auto sales up 9.8 pct in H1
- Sales of Chinese cars in Russia hit new high in first half of 2023
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.