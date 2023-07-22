In pics: 20th Changchun International Auto Expo

Xinhua) 10:04, July 22, 2023

A BYD Yuan Pro vehicle is displayed during the 20th Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 20, 2023.

The expo displays more than 100 new energy vehicles (NEV). The NEV sales accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total new vehicle sales in the first five months of this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

People visit the booth of BYD during the 20th Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 20, 2023.

The expo displays more than 100 new energy vehicles (NEV). The NEV sales accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total new vehicle sales in the first five months of this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

People look at Denza vehicles during the 20th Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 17, 2023.

The expo displays more than 100 new energy vehicles (NEV). The NEV sales accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total new vehicle sales in the first five months of this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

An Audi RS e-tron GT vehicle is displayed during the 20th Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 20, 2023.

The expo displays more than 100 new energy vehicles (NEV). The NEV sales accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total new vehicle sales in the first five months of this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A GAC Aion V Plus vehicle is displayed during the 20th Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 20, 2023.

The expo displays more than 100 new energy vehicles (NEV). The NEV sales accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total new vehicle sales in the first five months of this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

An AITO M5 vehicle is displayed during the

20th Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 20, 2023.

The expo displays more than 100 new energy vehicles (NEV). The NEV sales accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total new vehicle sales in the first five months of this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A Volkswagen ID.6 CROZZ vehicle is displayed during the 20th Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 20, 2023.

The expo displays more than 100 new energy vehicles (NEV). The NEV sales accounted for 27.7 percent of the country's total new vehicle sales in the first five months of this year. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)