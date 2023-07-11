China's auto sales up 9.8 pct in H1

Xinhua) 15:08, July 11, 2023

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China's auto sales rose 9.8 percent year on year to 13.24 million units in the first half of 2023, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Tuesday.

Auto sales reached about 2.62 million units in June, up 4.8 percent from the same period a year ago.

