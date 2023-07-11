We Are China

China's auto exports surge 56 pct in June

Xinhua) 09:40, July 11, 2023

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's automobile exports maintained robust growth momentum in June, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed Monday.

A total of 290,000 vehicles were exported last month, surging 56 percent year on year, according to the CPCA.

During the period, exports of new energy vehicles skyrocketed 185.3 percent year on year to 70,000 units.

In the first six months, passenger vehicle exports expanded by 92 percent from a year ago to 1.68 million units, the data showed.

